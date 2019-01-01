Orthodontics

Dental Services

Welcome to Roseman Dental & Orthodontics

Roseman Dental & Orthodontics offers orthodontic solutions up to 50% off regular orthodontic prices.

Dental & Orthodontic Discounts

Become a Patient

Roseman Dental & Orthodontics is accepting new patients. We offer dental and orthodontic care at rates that are typically lower than what you would find at a traditional dental office. Care is provided by faculty and resident dentists in the Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine. All faculty and residents are licensed Nevada dentists.

Costs and Insurance

Costs

Roseman Dental & Orthodontics is an affordable option for your family's dental and orthodontic needs in southern Nevada. We offer care at rates that are typically lower than what you would find at a traditional dental/orthodontic office because our care is provided through the Roseman University College of Dental Medicine. All care is provided by faculty or residents who are licensed dentists and supervised by expert faculty members.

Insurance

We accept most dental insurance plans and Medicaid for procedures that are covered under that plan. Dental insurance is not required for treatment, and we can accept payment in cash, credit or debit cards.

Clinic Location

Hours of Operation

Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Closed on weekends and all holidays when the university is closed.

Roseman Dental & Orthodontics Location
4 Sunset Way, Bldgs B & C
Henderson, Nevada 89014
Phone: 702-968-5222

